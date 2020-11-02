Trump Lures Progressive Voters Away From Polling Places By Setting Up Statues Of Columbus

U.S.—In his latest dastardly scheme to suppress the Democrat vote, Trump spent all night sneaking from polling place to polling place setting up statues of Christopher Columbus in order to distract progressives who came to vote for Biden. Chaos erupted when Biden supporters arrived at the polls the next day to find massive bronze likenesses of the cruel Spanish colonizer.

