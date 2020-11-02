TEXAS—The Biden-Harris bus has gotten itself in trouble again while driving through Republican territory in Texas.
The post Trump Rams Biden-Harris Bus Off Highway In Presidential War Rig appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
TEXAS—The Biden-Harris bus has gotten itself in trouble again while driving through Republican territory in Texas.
The post Trump Rams Biden-Harris Bus Off Highway In Presidential War Rig appeared first on The Babylon Bee.