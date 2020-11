WILMINGTON, DE—After a difficult final day of campaigning for a couple of hours, Joe Biden has decided to turn in for the day and take a little nap while he waits for the election results. According to sources, he gave his aides strict orders to not wake him up "under any circumstances" until election results have come in and he is the President.

