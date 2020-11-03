Brickbat: Sign of the Times

A federal judge has granted Tyler Maxwell, 18, a restraining order allowing him to keep parking his truck at Florida's Spruce Creek High School. The principal rescinded Maxwell's parking pass after he refused to remove a pro-Trump display, including a large elephant statue, from the truck. "The school board has obligation to provide politically neutral campuses," Volusia County Public Schools said in a statement. "We allow political expression by students in the form of a T-shirt or a bumper sticker. But large signage is a different situation. A passerby could interpret a large sign in a school parking lot to be an endorsement by the school district." Maxwell's attorney says the school's actions violate his client's free speech rights. The judge's decision allows Maxwell to park with the display until the case is resolved.