Federalist Society Conference Next Week Will Be Online, Free of Charge

The Federalist Society's yearly National Lawyers Convention will be all online this year, and will be entirely free (except there'll be a modest fee for lawyers who want Continuing Legal Education credit). You can register here, see the overview agenda here, and see the details on the panels and the panelists here. (I'll blog briefly about a few particular panels in coming days.) Speakers will include Justice Samuel Alito, the retired D.C. Circuit Judge Janice Rogers Brown, and Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.

As is the norm for Federalist Society conferences, the panels include many liberals and other non-Federalists, including:

Prof. Cornel West (Harvard, Princeton emeritus).

Prof. Randall Kennedy (Harvard).

Prof. Nadine Strossen, former President of the ACLU.

Elizabeth Wydra, President of the Constitutional Accountability Center.

Prof. Genevieve Lakier (Chicago).

Prof. Ash Bhagwat (Davis).

Scott Fulton, President, Environmental Law Institute, and former EPA General Counsel under President Obama,

and many more.

The panel topics include: