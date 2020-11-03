Fox News Calls Arizona For Biden After 1 Vote Counted

November 3, 2020 | by Chris Future

NEW YORK, NY—Fox News has called Arizona for Joe Biden after just one vote was counted. The voter, Bob Johnson, was administered an exit poll, and he said, "Yep. I love Joe Biden. Might as well call the state for him now." Immediately, Fox News reporters called the news desk, which made the call to hand the electoral votes to Biden immediately. Fox News says it will wait until Trump wins at least 4 billion votes in Florida before the state is called for him, cautioning patience and reminding voters that there are still plenty of absentee ballots to come in from military overseas and the Chinese government.

