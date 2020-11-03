Here’s Who and What Is Winning in State Races and Ballot Initiatives

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will keep his seat, according to early election returns. The Associated Press has called the race with 14 percent of the vote counted. Holcomb is ahead 63 percent over Democratic challenger Woodrow Myers' 25 percent. Libertarian Party candidate Donald Rainwater is getting 11 percent of the vote.

The incumbent governors in the states having elections this year don't seem to be in much danger, but keep an eye on North Carolina's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The other two gubernatorial races to pay close attention to are Montana and Utah, where there are no incumbents running.

Eleven states (and two territories) are electing governors this evening, and political control of state legislatures is on the table in Texas, Arizona, Iowa, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Montana, Alaska, North Carolina, and a couple of other places.

There are also 120 ballot initiatives under consideration in 32 states covering such issues as drug policy, criminal justice reform, taxes, redistricting, and election systems.

Throughout the evening look for updated results here about the balance of political power within states and the results of important ballot initiatives.

Polls will start to close in East Coast states at 7 p.m. Here are some relevant ballot initiatives that I'm keeping an eye on in those states:

In Florida, voters will consider whether to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Early returns have the constitutional amendment passing. It needs 60 percent of the vote to pass. With 1 percent of the vote counted, it's up 67 percent.

Also in Florida, voters will consider whether to shift the primary elections away from closed partisan races to a "jungle primary" where all registered voters can vote regardless of party affiliation and all candidates compete in the same pool regardless of party; the top two vote-getters then face off in the general election. This is similar to how state races in California and Washington are held. Like the minimum wage vote, it requires 60 percent to pass. With 1 percent of the vote counted, it's only at 56 percent. But it's far too soon to count it down.

In Virginia, voters will consider whether to strip the power away from the state legislature to draw congressional and state district boundaries and instead give it to a 16-member commission. With 1 percent of the vote counted, it stands at 71 percent approval.

More polls will be closing at 8 p.m. Eastern and we'll have a lot more initiatives to look at then, including marijuana legalization in New Jersey, ranked-choice voting in Massachusetts, and psilocybin decriminalization in Washington, D.C.

This post will be updated with new information as more polls close and election results arrive.