A Pleasant Conversation

I recently watched a video conversation between Ira Katz and Mary Kochan. Those of you who read LRC might be familiar with Ira – and I have also mentioned him several times at this blog. I came to learn of Mary through the Paul VanderKlay community. Her videos are deserving of a wider audience.

I offer my comments below – comments I also posted at Mary’s site. Sorry, I didn’t time stamp any of this; however, if you find the topics mentioned below of interest then you will find the entire video interesting and worthwhile.

I enjoyed this conversation. Thanks to both of you, and thank you, Ira, for the mention. As you know, I learn much when reading your work as well. Please forgive the length of the comment, but the two of you offered too much fruit in one short hour.

On a natural law view of liberty: we have liberty only if we are fee to live according to our nature, our purpose, our telos. If it is good enough for a lion, a tree or a rock, it is good enough for humans.

On the technocrats (or whatever label you choose) having no more need for the rest of us: they will hand out some version of a basic income guarantee, to avoid revolution. Having removed everything that gives meaning to life for us (the little people), like travel, family gatherings, church, concerts, sports, social events of all kinds, even seeing a stranger smile, they will have to do nothing but watch us slowly wither away – as they wish. Remove all meaning from the life of a lion, the same thing follows – he will wither away.

The realignment we are seeing is based on natural law – whether the participants (Weinsteins, VanderKlay, Peterson, etc.) realize it or not. It would be good if they could be brought to see this.

In addition to the necessity of cultural and traditional aspects required for liberty, the intersection of natural law and libertarian theory can be found in a proper understanding of natural rights. Natural law describes for me my proper ethical behavior – regarding myself, my family, and others. Violations of natural law need not be violations of human law.

Natural rights, however, describe what I might demand from others – this is limited to a demand that others respect my life and my property. Violations of my life and property are subject to human law. And this, then, offers the proper understanding of libertarian theory – as a guideline for legal action, not a guideline for life.

