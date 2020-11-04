Brickbat: Too Late

Physicians in Ontario report seeing an increasing number of people with advanced cancer. They say it is a result of the government shutting down "non-urgent" health procedures, including routine cancer screenings and cancer surgeries, for three months earlier this year to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Surgeons have since begun working through the backlog of cases, but the number of cancer surgeries performed between mid March and late October of this year is 19 percent below the same period last year. In all, the number of adult surgeries was down by 51 percent in that period compared to 2019.