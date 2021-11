Nation Sees Fundamental Realignment In Which Voting Demographics Should Be Demonized

November 4, 2020 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON—Describing the previous night’s results as a shocking transformation in their understanding of the electorate, political analysts told reporters Wednesday night that the 2020 election represented a fundamental realignment in which voting demographics should be demonized. “Frankly, these results reveal…

Read more...



Read More...