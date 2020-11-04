What do we do?

Election Day is NOT supposed to be Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day. But waking up this morning, you might be forgiven for fearing that has happened.

Sliding into chaos, a few of the Fifty States have decided to wreck the remnants of the Union. While many of us have prepared for the worst, it is time to review what we have done and see if we really HAVE made all the preparations that are needed. But first, we need to figure out just where we are at!

Unlike our usual election day actions of the past, my family and I spent the evening of 3 November 2020 keeping at least one eye on the election results bouncing back and forth across the States.

We saw the media tap-dance back and forth, attacking the Trump and GOP constantly. We saw the panic that many people exhibited as results and claims came in. We saw more and more confidence (or fear) on the part of many people that Biden was losing – right up until suddenly the counting seemed to come to a screeching halt.

This morning, things are at a standstill – and the hammer has yet to come down.

Some odd points:

The bizarre case of the broken water pipes in a “ballot storage room” in Atlanta, Georgia, delaying the fate of 16 votes there – with just 100,000 difference between Biden and Trump.

The mysterious halt in counting ballots in Nevada (at 75%), with 6 votes up for grabs where Biden has less than 8,000 votes lead on Trump.

The odd situation in Pennsylvania, which is still claimed as “undecided” (because of the weird court decision allowing votes to still come in) although Trump leads by more than a half-million ballots for the State’s 20 votes.

Similar quirks in Wisconsin and Michigan where 20,000 to 30,000 ballots difference between D and R, and weird mail-in rules have the fate of 26 votes uncertain.

The odd games which played out during the night in several States, where the media called the States for one and then the other and then back again. Prominent in this stupid game were Virginia, Minnesota, Texas and Montana.

The game is not over. Either Biden or Trump could win, at this point – OR the election could get thrown into Congress. What has many people worried is the opportunity for mischief in the next few days and weeks, by either the Republicans or the Democrats.

Although there was little violence on election day (count our blessings), is is clear that many people ARE planning for such. And as uncertainty drags on, and if any evidence of stupid games is claimed, there is more and more a chance of people truly panicking and resorting to violence. Both to intimidate and to “punish” their enemies.

The fates of both the House and Senate majorities are still not decided. Regardless of who occupies the White House, the future sadly depends very much on this. And, critical for the White House if this election ends up in Congress, even though the House may stay in Democratic control, the election of President is done by STATES, not members.

Whatever lies ahead, it is clear that government, and the power we have stolen from ourselves and given to a few men and women in DC (and the State capitols), is the root of most of our problems.

Government action – far more than “inaction” – have given us fractured cities and states and counties. The cataclysm of the Pandemic, Panic, and Lockdown. The bullying of the cops and other government flunkies. The abuses of the court system, the “child protection” bureaucracy. The intolerable burden of taxation and fees and regulations.

Until and unless we recognize that, and take action to liberate ourselves from government – whether totalitarian or not – we will suffer more and more.