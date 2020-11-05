Angry About Election Chaos? Blame Dems’ Fraud-Prone Vote-By-Mail Scheme

As many feared, the election has ended, but it isn’t over. Ballots are still being tallied, and races in Nevada and Pennsylvania remain up in the air. Even when finished, there will be angry disputes. The counts will go on, but even when done they’ll be litigated for months. Blame the Democrats’ vote-by-mail scheme for the election chaos.

Fed up with riots, demonstrations, nonstop name-calling and demonization of political opponents, Americans speak longingly of a clear result to our elections that would let us all get on with our lives.

It wasn’t to be in 2020. Costly, and no doubt lengthy, legal challenges await. It may yet even be discovered that there was massive electoral fraud.

For this, you can thank mail-in voting, which the Democrats pushed as part of their “make every vote count” campaign (not to mention, of course, the four-year hate-affair the unhinged left in the Democratic Party conducted with President Donald Trump).

As has been noted repeatedly, expanding mail-in voting under the pretense of making voting easier during the lockdown was always spurious. We saw just how deceitful that was this week when the Centers for Disease Control told those with COVID-19 to go ahead and vote in person – just be careful.

So much for: “We have to vote by mail to keep people safe.”

Of course, voting by mail is fraught with potential for fraud, something that has been demonstrated by numerous studies.

How big is the problem? The federal Election Assistance Commission found that, between 2012 and 2018, 28.3 million mail-in ballots went unaccounted for. That’s equal to missing roughly 20% of “all absentee ballots and ballots mailed to voters residing in states that do elections exclusively by mail,” a recent Real Clear Politics piece noted.

At the very minimum, this poses serious risks to election security. Add the likelihood that some of the ballots have no doubt been used to perpetrate fraud, and you have the makings of a crisis of confidence in our voting system.

Even the New York Times once admitted this. Back in 2012, as President Barack Obama squared off against Republican Mitt Romney, the Times reported that voter fraud with mail-in ballots “is vastly more prevalent than the in-person voting fraud that has attracted far more attention, election administrators say. In Florida, absentee-ballot scandals seem to arrive like clockwork around election time.”

That’s thousands of miles away from their current stance.

Earlier, in 2008, the CalTech/MIT Voting Technology Project recommended that, rather than expanding vote-by-mail, states should instead “restrict or abolish on-demand absentee voting in favor of in-person early voting.”

So what’s to stop the fraudsters? Nothing, really. Most poll locations no longer require identification. You have to have a driver’s license to fly, to drive and to buy alcohol. But not to vote.

