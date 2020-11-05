Election Fraud, Covid, Currency Reset

So far, the most specific and potentially damaging charge from the Trump team is: on election night, 138,000 votes for Biden in Michigan suddenly showed up, and at the same time no new votes were recorded for Trump.

The NY Times denies this happened. Instead, the Times claims, there was a typo. An extra zero was added to the end of those Biden votes. Actually, the new chunk of votes for Biden should have been 13,800.

There’s only one problem with that claim. Even 13,800 votes in a row for Biden, without any change in Trump’s total, would be ridiculous.

Also, the Times states that the typo-error in Michigan was corrected, as soon as it was found. I was watching network coverage of the election off and on, during the first long night of the election, and I saw no announcement from the networks that a mistake had been made in the Biden count in Michigan.

I may have missed that announcement, but I’d think it would have been a big story and repeated often by the networks.

Bottom line: very strange. Makes no sense. Whether it’s 138,000 or 13,800 votes in a row for Biden, this is an issue that should be investigated to the hilt.

The question is, does Trump really have the organized legal team to do it? And is that team filing compelling motions in several states to challenge the vote-count process? Will those motions contain enough evidence to work their way to the Supreme Court, if necessary?

It was clear, months ago that, using the “coincidental” excuse of COVID and the virus, mail-in ballots were going to be used, in awesome numbers, all over the country. Immediately, Trump’s legal team and the Republican Party chiefs should have developed an airtight plan to challenge a whole menu of potential avenues of fraud. Did they? If so, I haven’t seen evidence of it yet.

For that matter, Biden’s legal team should have developed their own plan to deal with potential Republican dirty tricks.

There are many layers to a truly major covert operation. Many layers of benefit to various players. I’ve written over 200 articles on the COVID op, describing the benefits. On just one level, COVID was intended to swing the election. That’s obvious:

Take down the US economy and deflate a president, whose basic announced mission was to create a roaring economy. Convince many voters that traveling to the polls to vote in person would be medically dangerous. Therefore, institute massive mail-in voting, thus presenting all sorts of opportunities for vote-count manipulation.

Yes, the manipulation could come from both political Parties. But those Globalists who launched COVID were in a stronger position to influence the election, because they were better organized from the get-go. Their intent was more focused.

Here is a backgrounder on wider purposes of the COVID op. The COVID illusion and the currency reset:

There are several ways things could go. In this article, I describe one path.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank (WB) are joined at the hip. In 2018, they double-knotted their ties by forming a partnership to monitor outbreaks and epidemics before they spread.

Basically, behind the scenes, the deal looks like this: WHO creates the illusion of global epidemics; WB steps in later, to pick up the pieces of the result—injured national economies— by shelling out loans to governments.

These loans always carry conditions. The prime condition is: let in private, roaming, foreign, predatory, private investors so they can take over vital sectors of a nation: energy, agriculture, water, etc.

But this time, with COVID: WHO, as planned, has gone ballistic. The lockdowns are shredding economies. It’s not going to be “here’s a loan.”

It’s more on the order of: we have to bail out everybody.

How is that done?

Step by step, through switching over one kind of illusory money for another kind of illusory money.

“We invented one kind of money out of thin air, and it reached the end of the line. Now we have to invent another kind of all new money out of thin air.”

Universal guaranteed income (UGI). Eventually, for everyone.

It comes with conditions, gradually implemented. Basically, the deal is: “we pay you, and you obey us.”

The behavioral side of the model is the Chinese regime, which controls obedience through a “social credit score.”

Infractions lower the score. In which case, the violator can’t travel on a plane or send his kids to certain schools or stay in certain hotels or start a business. There are levels of punishments.

Infractions include walking a dog off a leash, spreading fake news, crossing against a red light, failure to separate garbage properly, business fraud, criticizing the government, “violating community standards”…

Under a global UGI, it would be: “Here’s your monthly digital check, now follow orders, or your money will be reduced. Be a good citizen.”

Of course, a system like this requires complete and utter surveillance, public and private, every which way—including internal body sensors reporting physiological changes in real time, measured against algorithms which predict potential “misbehavior.”

The holy grail is energy quotas for every person. “Mr. Smith, this is your wall talking through the glorious Internet of Things. Your energy quota for the month is reaching its limit. I want to help you avoid that limit and the social credit score penalties that would be enforced. I’m going to initiate brown-outs and dimming in your home for the next two weeks. Your Internet will be shut down—excepting the hours of midnight to three in the morning. Cook all your meals for the day between four and five am…”

Behavior control. What’s going on now is a tune-up for the future. Now they say: stay indoors, don’t let in visitors. Stand in line outside stores, keeping a distance of six feet. Report people who appear sick. Get tested. Wash your hands a dozen times a day. In the future, the list of rules and regs will expand, but the overall theme will be the same: be a good citizen and contribute to a better world. Be sincere and earnest and helpful. Don’t rebel.

And just like now, many, many people will respond: “Yes, thank you. I like the straight and narrow. I like the feeling of contributing to something larger than myself. I like the collective. I like the fact that we’re all in this together.”

A sub-population of these people will want to do more. They’ll want to join the government. They’ll want to help the government enforce the rules. They’ll want to “express their energy.” They would, if asked, gladly march in columns down streets, salute, hand out summons, make arrests, and even commit violent acts under orders.

They would wear crisp uniforms, and take oaths. They would want ranks and seals. They would like to be called ELITE.

Because history means nothing to such people, they’ll never know names like SS, Red Guards, or Stasi. But that’s what they’ll be.

Unless the whole plan for a technocratic Brave New World is exposed and falls apart, because enough people remember another name and know what it means:

FREEDOM.

Several propaganda themes are already emerging. They will continue to be promoted in various ways, employing many messages. I’m talking about official government and media propaganda.

The first great theme will be: HELP US BUILD A BETTER WORLD. This message is for the sincere people who want to pitch in and do good, in a collective sense. “Let’s build a better world where we can avoid these pandemics, or see them earlier. Let’s form a civilization where equality and justice for all is the top priority. Let’s all share and care…” If you’re looking for logic, forget it. In whatever way they can, the propagandists will imply that somehow the pandemic was a signal that we must “do better.” We must “get through it together” as we did during the crisis. The love we showed then must be the love we show now. An appeal to idealists everywhere who fall for vague generalities like cats fall for catnip.

The second great theme, aimed at the educated class and the technical types and the scientists and “thinkers,” will be: ORGANIZATION. “We must organize world civilization more effectively.” Because somehow, that was the problem Before the Pandemic. Lack of organization allowed things to get out of hand. We can’t any longer be separate groups and nations going their separate ways. Too much disorder. We need better structures in every phase of life. We need more interconnection and coordination. The educated class loves this stuff. It fits their image of success. If society operates like a machine, problems will be solved.

The third great propaganda theme is aimed at all sorts of people who emerged from their lockdown and self-isolation, took a walk in a park on a spring day, and suddenly remembered what they had been missing. Their relief nearly reaches a point of hysteria, as at the end of a World War. The theme is: NEVER AGAIN. “We don’t want to go back to those dark days under any circumstances, and whatever it takes, we’re on board. Tell us what to do.”

With these themes in hand, the technocracy can be enacted. 1) We’re all for building a better world. 2) We must organize it with t’s crossed and i’s dotted. 3) And we must never go back into the dark.

Unless people remember what is left out. THE INDIVIDUAL. And FREEDOM.

Technocratic operators are counting on us to forget. They’re counting on many people who value freedom to say, “Well, it’s all hopeless. I know what freedom is, but too many others don’t. So why bother. I’ll just surrender and float on the tide.”

Floating is an illusion. The tide moves in a planned direction. Toward a shore that isn’t pretty.

Are things pretty now?

That’s called a clue.

Reprinted with permission from Jon Rappoport’s blog.

The post Election Fraud, Covid, Currency Reset appeared first on LewRockwell.