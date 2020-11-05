Episode 1177 Scott Adams: Want Some Election Optimism? I Have it. Come Get it.

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Twitter censorship of President Trump

Voter election fraud

Electoral College vote options

Arizona GOP blocked early vote count?

Wisconsin 89% voter turnout, normal is 70%?

President Trump’s potential path to victory

