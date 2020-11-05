Everyone Who Was Completely Wrong About Election Day Ready To Explain What Happens Next

U.S.—According to studies from the latest experts, political commentary is full of varied lumps of babble known as pundits. They were once again caught completely flat-footed on Election Day, none having predicted an outcome anywhere near what actually happened. Despite this glaring failure, they continue undaunted, offering their dim insights into what happens next.

