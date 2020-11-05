Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
Scalia and Ginsburg, Best Friends Forever

November 5, 2020
Despite often butting heads over their distinct interpretations of constitutional law, Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia were civil colleagues on the bench and good friends away from it. The two shared a love of opera and donned powdered wigs for a performance of Richard Strauss' Ariadne auf Naxos in 1994. Ginsburg, who spoke at Scalia's funeral in 2016, passed away in September from complications due to pancreatic cancer.

