Episode 1178 Scott Adams: Election Hallucinations and Absurdities Everywhere. Let’s Discuss Over Coffee.

November 6, 2020
Content:

  • Targeted fraud vs widespread fraud
  • No media concern over foreign interference?
  • Pennsylvania technical problem to Supreme Court?
  • Election fraud claims being disappeared by media
  • Suppressing President Trump’s tweets
  • Deplatforming popular conservative voices

