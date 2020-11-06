NEW YORK, NY—Fox News has doubled down on its early call of Arizona for Biden, granting the state's 11 electoral votes to Joe Biden in 2024.
The post Fox News Preemptively Calls Arizona For Biden In 2024 appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
