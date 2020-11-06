Friday Freedom Question: Well, that wasn’t so bad, was it?

There is no such thing as a recovering political junkie. At least not in my house. Here at Mo Saoirce Hermitage, the entire household (with the exception of Ava-dog and the cat) have had their eyes glued to news screens even through days of post-election existential emptiness (“Biden has gained 34 new v*tes over Trump in Pencaronevia, while Trump’s lead in North Georgvania has slipped from 1.6662 percentage points to 1.6661!”). Why a free-market anarchist and small-town Outlaw should be so engaged with Stupid National Politics, I can’t explain. But so it is. And you know, the news isn’t all…