With the election results still in limbo two days after the vote was held, and widespread charges of vote fraud, America faces a crisis of confidence in the electoral system that is on the verge of unleashing the mob onto the streets. A delegitimized occupant in the presidency is not the worst thing from a libertarian perspective, but the mob gathering steam is a danger to all. How will it all play out? Watch today’s Liberty Report:

The post Mobocracy appeared first on LewRockwell.