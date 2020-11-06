Water Cures Dehydration And Facilitates All Medical Treatments

Water is the perfect cure for dehydration, which is important because most people in the modern era tend to be slightly dehydrated. Whether we drink too little water or too much soda or coffee or suffer from our medicines dehydrating effects, our bodies lose vital energy quickly from being deficient in water. Being low on water is like being very low in oil as you attempt to climb a mountain in your car.

In stressful times like these, when anxiety and fear increase, we should increase our water intake to mitigate the damaging effects of our emotions on our bodies. Water is our most basic medicine, but doctors do not pay enough attention to hydration levels in their patients, which gets them into troublesome lawsuits, especially in pediatrics. Thus for ourselves and our children, it pays to self-diagnose, and that is easy by paying attention to your urine color. The darker it is, the more dehydrated one is. Dehydration alters the conformation of proteins and removes water layers around proteins essential for maintaining the original protein structure.

In health and medicine, it pays to pay attention to the basics. Want to stay young and healthy? Pay attention to your water, and importantly what is in your water. In most places in the world today, tap water is not acceptable. It is polluted with many contaminants, including chlorine and fluoride, which was the worst idea imaginable. Only sick politicians and health officials are in favor of putting fluoride in water.

So the first step in using water as a medicine is to purify it with one of many filtering processes. Once we have pure water, we have to pay attention to what we put in it to make it better, make it more powerful, and elevate it to a level where even pharmaceutical medicines cannot compete. This is especially important with distilled water, which is deprived of all mineral content.

Water with hydrogen has grown in popularity as of late, but that will never compare to hydrogen gas generated from a hydrogen inhalation machine. Although adding hydrogen to one’s body is excellent medicine, the most potent or perfect water is high in magnesium bicarbonate, which is the ideal form of these minerals. High levels of magnesium and bicarbonate ensure that one’s water is alkaline. The reason magnesium bicarbonate is effective and robust is that bicarbonate acts as a transporter of magnesium into the mitochondria. After a few days, one can experience the extra punch of energy when drinking all your water loaded with magnesium bicarbonate.

A less expensive, more accessible approach is combining sodium bicarbonate, potassium bicarbonate, and magnesium carbonate, which will add oxygen and alkalinity to the body’s fluids and cells, increasing cell voltage.

Our Children Need More Water

All functions within the body require the presence of water. A well-hydrated body enables these functions to occur quickly and efficiently. Dehydration happens when a person loses more fluids than he or she takes in. Human bodies are made up of water, so the right balance of fluids in our systems is needed for good health. Large amounts of fluids can be lost through fever, diarrhea, vomiting, or sweating.

Dehydration happens very quickly in the bodies of infants and small children, who don’t have as much fluid to spare. It can soon become severe. The risk of dehydration among children is higher than among adults, and this process of dehydration may begin rapidly. Rehydration is the crucial process of returning those fluids to the body to restore normal functioning. Dehydration in children can be a severe medical condition. Left untreated, it can have dire consequences. Since children aren’t always aware or able to tell us if they’re dehydrated, it falls to us as parents.

Dehydration is one of the most overlooked and primary causes of disease. 2% dehydration in children will bring a 20% slowdown of physical and psychological activity. 3% dehydration may bring to heatstroke. According to a study published in the Archives of Disease in Childhood, more than 70% of preschool children never drink plain water. One of the most common lawsuits in pediatric emergency room medicine is overlooking dehydration tells us of a gaping hole in pediatric medicine that need not be there.

Never vaccinate a dehydrated child unless you are looking for trouble, which I am sad to say most pediatricians are. That is why my first medical book was entitled The Terror of Pediatric Medicine. This book is no longer available because the powers that be will send cruise missiles to anyone who dares to challenge the truth that vaccines are the best thing that ever happened to the world of medicine.

Children and adults easily lose too many fluids from vomiting and diarrhea. From excessive urine output, such as with uncontrolled diabetes or diuretic use. Excessive sweating, i.e., from exercise. Fever. You might not drink enough fluids because of: Nausea, Loss of appetite due to illness. Sore throat or mouth sores. Dehydration in sick children is often a combination of both — refusing to eat or drink anything while also losing fluid from vomiting, diarrhea, or fever.

The blood is 80 percent water thus hydration levels are extremely important in blood chemistry. Moderate dehydration, a 3-5% decrease in body weight due to fluid loss is sufficient to result in a substantial decrease in strength and endurance because of the decrease in oxygen carrying capacity of the blood signaling a drop in Zeta potential. Proper hydration is thus the most basic

Courtesy of Brian D. Foltz

Dehydration is an underappreciated etiology in many diseases. Most doctors fail to understand – or refuse to consider – that water plays such a huge part in disease states probably because it is too common of a substance. Water is the first thing we should take as a medicine but physicians rarely prescribe water, and you’ll never hear of a pharmaceutical company recommending it, yet water can prevent and cure many common conditions because intake of sufficient amounts of it is a basic or underlying cause of disease.

Lack of Bicarbonate Leads to Diabetes, Cancer, and Heart Disease

pH is everything to a cell’s water life. The most important function of alkaline water is to increase bicarbonates in the blood because we lose bicarbonates as we age. Dr. Lynda Frassetto of the University of California, San Francisco, knows, “Insufficient amount of bicarbonates in our blood reduces our capabilities to manage (neutralize and dump) the acid our body produces. This is the cause of aging. The age of 45 is the average age when human beings start to show symptoms of diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis, and many other adult degenerative diseases. And since we cannot manage the acid, we accumulate acidic wastes in our body. These wastes show up as cholesterol, fatty acid, uric acid, urate, sulfate, phosphate, kidney stones, etc.”

Reprinted with permission from Dr.Sircus.com.

The post Water Cures Dehydration And Facilitates All Medical Treatments appeared first on LewRockwell.