Kamala Harris Wins 2020 Election

U.S.—As recounts and legal challenges continue, Trump appears to have lost the election, and his opponent, Kamala Harris, was declared the winner by multiple media outlets Saturday morning. "We are officially naming Kamala Harris the president-elect of the United States," said a Fox News anchor. "Congratulations, Madame President!" The Associated Press made the official call, declaring that Harris had won the White House this evening. Harris congratulated her running mate, Joe Biden, and asked him to come shake her hand, gesturing toward a giant target painted on the floor with a precariously dangling anvil above.

