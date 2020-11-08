Episode 1181 Scott Adams PART1: Why President Trump Still Has the Advantage. Crazy, Right? Maybe not.

November 8, 2020
Content:

  • Statistical observations suggest vote fraud
  • Pennsylvania law on late vote receipts
  • Nevada and non-resident votes
  • Wisconsin anomalies all benefited Biden
  • Michigan anomalies all benefited Biden 
  • Securing future elections

