How They Stole The Election

By 10 pm eastern standard time, November 3rd, it was apparent that Donald Trump was cruising toward a comfortable victory in the Electoral College. With Florida and Texas having gone his way, he was posting good leads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Ohio. His path to victory seemed all but assured, and the Trump campaign was preparing for a victory speech and celebration. But then something strange began happening. Count updates from key swing states became irregular and sporadic and then ceased altogether. One after another, they announced that counting would be suspended overnight.

When new updates arrived by mid-morning the next day, Trump’s margins everywhere had – as if by magic – largely evaporated. As counting continued into the days that followed, Trump’s lead would disappear altogether, and he was overtaken in all crucial states.

One cannot but feel that what we witnessed last week was a coordinated election fraud on a large scale. There are some important questions that must be asked.

Why, for example, was counting suddenly suspended in multiple states – all of which were battlegrounds where Trump was ahead – nearly simultaneously? This had never happened before in modern American history. In presidential contests, it is extremely rare for a state to suspend counting before the winner is known. For several states to do this in unison is unheard of. What normally happens is that each state continues its count without interruption at least to the point where the presidential winner in that state is determined. This is done by going through a sufficiently high proportion of the ballots to establish with adequate certainty who comes out on top. This is why in the last hundred years we knew the presidential winner either on the night of the election day or in the morning of the next day. The one notable exception was the 2000 Bush-Gore contest when it took weeks to determine who the winner of Florida was. But the problem there was not a delay in counting, but a controversy over a technical issue with the voting machines.

Notice something very important: all the places where the count was incomplete this year are deeply blue precincts. Why is it that the vast majority of red or mixed districts were able to carry out their counting procedure on time and give us their results before midnight on November the third? Why is it that only some heavily blue precincts in the battleground states were unable to carry out their counting duties within a reasonable time frame? Why did it take them so much longer?

The reason for this seems quite obvious. They stopped the counting process so they could come up with enough votes to erase the president’s lead. And then they dragged it out long enough until they finally generated enough ballots for Biden to prevail.

Although Democrat election fraud is nothing new, a fraud of this extent across several states is unprecedented. This travesty was the culmination of a massive, highly coordinated operation that was underway for months. What had made it possible was postal voting.

When COVID-19 came along, Democrats realized what a godsend it was. Perhaps the most important benefit they could derive from the so-called “pandemic” related to elections. Under the guise of COVID-19, they could completely alter the nature of our electoral process by shifting it toward mail-in voting. This is extremely beneficial for Democrats for two main reasons.

The first is voter turnout. This is because a large portion of the Democrat base are what, in less politically correct times, some people used to call “riff-raff.” If you think this is too harsh and old-fashioned, consider the demographic that Democrats seem particularly inclined to pursue: convicted felons. For many years Democrats have been working tirelessly to add felons officially to their rolls, and they made some big gains in this election cycle. So now murderers, violent offenders and delinquents of all types can freely and proudly vote Democrat. They fit in perfectly with the Democratic base, many of whom were on display during the riots that convulsed our nation in the last five months: looters, thieves, arsonists, ne’er-do-wells, malingerers, unemployed (particularly those who avoid work) and the ‘woke.’ In addition, there are the hooligans, professional malcontents and protesters, substance abusers, brainwashed young (and old), militant feminists and gays, etc.

When such people vote, they almost invariably vote Democrat. There is, however, one problem with these types. Not known to be particularly conscientious or inclined to purposeful action, they are chronically unreliable. You simply cannot rely on them to show up at the polls. Thus, the Democrats’ greatest challenge has always been voter turnout. In fact, many elections have been ultimately decided by the effectiveness of the Democrats’ “get out to vote operation” on the ground. If Democrats somehow manage to drag or coax their base to the polls, they stand a good of chance winning. It is because of this that they have become so adept at legal and illegal techniques such as election day busing, money-for-votes schemes and other tricks.

Mail-in voting, however, completely eliminated the Democratic Party turnout problem. All the Democrat operatives had to do was to simply collect the postal ballots, fill them out, and send them back. This also gave them the added assurance that the correct boxes were ticked, since with many Democrat voters you can never be quite sure that they will do it right.

They have used this mechanism in the past to win a number of contested elections. An article in the Epoch Times described this process:

“Ballot collecting, or as it’s more commonly known, ballot harvesting—a pejorative term apparently coined by Republicans—is when organized workers or volunteers collect absentee ballots from voters and deliver those ballots to a polling place. Republicans say the tactic helped California’s Democrats defeat many Republican candidates, including incumbents, turning the state’s congressional delegation deep blue in 2018. But what really grabbed Republicans’ attention was the fact that several of their candidates, such as former California State Assembly member Young O. Kim seemed to be winners on election night, but ended up losing as the vote-counting continued for days after. Three weeks after the Nov. 6 election, an exasperated then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said California’s “bizarre” voting system ‘just defies logic to me.’”

Democratic operatives managed to pull off deceptions like this even though postal voting formerly constituted only a relatively small part of the election process. Their prospects of fraud and success improved dramatically in these COVID times when about half of the ballots were cast by absentees. Hence Democrat turnout was the highest ever. This despite the fact that they had a sparse “get out to vote” operation on the ground. It was not necessary to have one, however, since the bulk of the Democrats’ votes came through the mail. In his election commentary, one liberal news anchor observed gleefully that for some reason most Democrats decided to vote early and by mail this year. Right… As if the Democratic base would be capable of making such a far-sighted decision! Since when have they become so conscientious and forward-looking? This 2020 election was a Democratic Party vote harvesting operation par excellance from beginning to end.

But even this was not enough to put Biden over the top, because Republican voters turned up in unprecedented numbers. Unlike their Democrat counterparts, they did it honestly – in person. Trump actually would have won despite the Democrats’ voter harvesting.

And this brings us to the second reason why postal elections are such a boon for Democrats. By its very nature, the mail-in vote is the perfect breeding ground for fraud of various kinds. Weakening the link between the ballot and the voter, it makes it possible to generate an almost unlimited number of votes, especially in places with loose oversight and controls. We are talking precisely the kind of places where “counting” kept going for days and where large quantities of votes kept turning up for Joe Biden out of nowhere.

In a recent interview, Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder and president of True the Vote, spoke about how loose the ballot security measures were in North Carolina going into this election:

“In North Carolina you can send an email to the board of elections and say you represent anybody you want and you want their ballot and you want it sent to a different address, and they’ll do it and they take it all at face value. There’s no requirement that there’s any identifying information given, no standard, no proper protocol, you can just send an email and say you want somebody’s ballot … [or] as many ballots as you want.”

It was through a combination of vote harvesting and fraud that Biden has come out on top. In some areas of Wisconsin, turnout for Biden was nearly 90 percent. One analyst pointed out that this is 5.5 standard deviations above the average. Such a thing is not practically possible given that the odds against it are 1 in 52,910,052. It is like flipping a coin and getting heads twenty-five times in a row.

Postal voting created the opportunity for the Democrats to pull off massive fraud on this scale. The Democrats sensed the opportunity afforded by this type electioneering early, which was one of the reasons they were so eager to whip up COVID hysteria. The media carried their water all the way. Next time we will make some observations about how exactly this operation was implemented on election night.

