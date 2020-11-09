Episode 1182 Scott Adams: Why Does Trump Try to Take Credit for Unverified President Elect Biden’s Work?

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- What if massive election altering fraud is discovered?
- A post-Presidency Trump media platform?
- Tom Arnold imagines my despair
- The final constitutional election deciding option
- Following the constitution is a “dirty trick”, “a coup”?
- The persuasion bubble being formed around Biden
