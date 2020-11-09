My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

What if massive election altering fraud is discovered?

A post-Presidency Trump media platform?

Tom Arnold imagines my despair

The final constitutional election deciding option

Following the constitution is a “dirty trick”, “a coup”?

The persuasion bubble being formed around Biden

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1182 Scott Adams: Why Does Trump Try to Take Credit for Unverified President Elect Biden’s Work? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.