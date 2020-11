U.S.—Very legitimate President-elect Joe Biden assured all Americans in his victory speech last Saturday night that the elections held nationwide were “mostly legitimate.” His comments come as a rebuke to those who were saying totally baseless things about voter fraud, illegal ballots being counted, and poll workers counting ballots in a boarded-up building with no oversight.

The post In Victory Speech, Biden Assures Americans Elections Were 'Mostly Legitimate' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.