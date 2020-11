NEW YORK CITY, NY—After expressing her frustration at Democrats for not embracing fresh progressive ideas such as communism, AOC has announced her departure from politics into the world of showbusiness. Today it was announced that the former congressperson will replace the legendary Alex Trebek on the popular game show Jeopardy!.

The post AOC Announces She Is Leaving Politics To Host Jeopardy appeared first on The Babylon Bee.