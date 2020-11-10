My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Current fake news stories

Allegations and statistical anomalies

Debunking misinterpretations

Why Joe Biden is a horrible person

Media coverage of election fraud

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1183 Scott Adams: Let’s Talk About the Massive Brainwashing Operation Going on Now appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.