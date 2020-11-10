PHILADELPHIA, PA—After many days of secretly counting mail-in ballots, Pennsylvania has finally opted to open the doors of the counting center and bring in highly respected election auditors to count the vote. To set everyone's mind at ease and restore trust in free and fair elections, Pennsylvania has invited world-famous election auditor Hilaaniti Clintraja to audit all the ballots.

