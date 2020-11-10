We’re on Parler, at @VolokhC

Parler, a Twitter rival, has been in the news recently. We joined in August, and now have a bit over 7,500 followers there. (By comparison, we have a bit over 21,000 Twitter followers.) If you'd like to subscribe to us there, we're at @VolokhC, the same handle we use for Twitter.

If you have suggestions for other places we can distribute our material, that would be great, too; all we need is a mechanism to automatically turn our RSS feed into posts. Parler does that directly, and we do it for Twitter and Facebook via dlvr.it.