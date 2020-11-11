Michigan Election Fraud: Evidence of Wolverine State Chicanery during America’s 2020 Presidential Election

Facebook

Regardless of where one falls politically, the sanctity of the vote is a bedrock of a functioning representative democracy. Voters have to believe their vote matters. And that the vote is free, fair, and accurate.

The basic facts of the 2020 American Presidential election are concerning because mounting evidence indicates there’s been a concerted effort by state Democratic Parties to flip the election from President Donald Trump to former Vice President Joe Biden in a number of key swing states with the help of notoriously corrupt Democratic Party machines in at least five American cities — Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, and Atlanta.

Here are the basic facts of the case: On Election Night when America went to bed, President Trump had a commanding lead in virtually every swing state, as well as Virginia, which no one expected him to win.

However, when America woke up the next day, we found that he’d lost these leads, largely on the basis of mail-in ballots found in the middle of the night and out from under the watchful eye of legal election monitors.

What’s more, these massive caches of votes – almost all of which were for former Vice President Biden – came via large dumps primarily from the five aforementioned cities in states predominantly run by Democratic governors.

When one looks at the statistical likelihood of the reported turnout, the numbers are so improbable they’re more at home in a one-party state like Saddam Hussein’s Iraq or North Korea.

At the national level, there are some discrepancies worth looking at: Republicans won 28 of 29 competitive House seats and Democrats were unable to flip a single state legislature. Joe Biden secured a scant three of the so-called “Bellwether Districts” that almost always choose the winner, one of which was in Delaware. Judicial Watch found 353 counties in 29 different states who had higher than 100 percent turnout.

Evidence of chicanery has poured in from a variety of states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Nevada, and Arizona. This evidence could easily be dismissed as simply weird if one is being generous or naive.

However, it is our belief that this mountain of data, much of it dissolute and unconnected to one another, when taken in toto paints a clear picture of voter fraud on a scale so large that it is unthinkable that it happened in the United States.

Below we explore the details and the data of what happened in Michigan, nicknamed “The Wolverine State“, on Election Day, which had some of the most flagrant and sloppy irregularities of any of the swing states, largely centering around Wayne County, the place where Detroit is located – a city notorious for voting irregularities favoring Democrats. Elsewhere we explore similar efforts in the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

All of the posts in this series will be updated as more credible information is uncovered.

Is Michigan the Most Corrupt State in America?

Michigan might take the dubious honor of having the most corrupt elections in America in 2020. As of November 9, the FBI has opened up two investigations into voter fraud in the state. Affidavits have been filed alleging a scheme to backdate mail-in ballots. It is the land of massive vote dumps that go 100 percent for Joe Biden (which the controlled media has attempted to retcon as a “glitch” or “clerical error”), of thousands of dead people voting, of United States Postal Service officials coercing postal employees into backdating the postmark on ballots. And, of course, remember that this is the state that was shut down by executive fiat by Gretchen Whitmer, who eventually had her executive overreach invalidated by the state Supreme Court.

A single computer “glitch” awarded 6,000 votes to Biden and the Democrats that were supposed to go to President Trump and other Republican candidates. With 47 Michigan counties using this software, similar glitches might yield a discrepancy of hundreds of thousands of ballots — or even more. Perhaps this “glitch” was one of the more innocuous ones. Another glitch returned a Republican incumbent to office after he “lost” to his Democratic challenger.

We use “glitch” in quotes because these types of things seem to be a running pattern in the state and appear to always benefit the Democrat candidate. One other, and far more important, example of this was the “glitch” that awarded 138,000-plus votes to Joe Biden. It was one of these monolithic vote dumps we keep talking about.

Over 138,000 votes tabulated and not a single one of them went for the President (or, for that matter, Jo Jourgensen or Howie Hawkins or Kanye West), a statistical impossibility. It was later corrected when hordes of Internet denizens found the vote dump and wondered how it was possible, even under the basic laws of statistics.

This is hardly the only example of “mistakes” benefitting Biden or suspicious reported totals in the State of Michigan. Take, for example, Antrim County, where President Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 30 points in 2016 but had now swung back to Biden by 29 points. County officials vowed to investigate what they called “skewed” results.

Even prior to the 2020 election back in October, city officials in Muskegon found that there were registration irregularities.

A suit has been filed in the state of Michigan based on a sworn affidavit from a Michigan poll worker — not an observer. Among other things, this suit alleges that poll workers processed ballots with missing signatures, coached voters on who to vote for (Joe Biden), and were instructed to backdate ballots.

How deep is the rabbit hole of “computer error” in Michigan? Sidney Powell, counsel for one General Michael Flynn, appeared on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business News program and explained that she believes that programs like HAMMER or SCORECARD were used to change as much as 3 percent of the result. While this is merely speculation at this point, it is worth noting that Steve Bannon also floated this possibility on his show, War Room.

The final results of the city of Detroit are worth looking at: Joe Biden was able to receive a whopping 93 percent of the vote in a year when Donald Trump doubled his share of the vote among the black population. Again, this is a normal amount of the vote to receive if your name is Joseph Stalin or Saddam Hussein or Idi Amin. It is not normal by any standard in the United States, especially in large metropolitan areas.

For context: In 2016 Hillary Clinton received 519,00 votes in Wayne County. In 2012, Barack Obama received 595,000 votes. Joe Biden, one of the least exciting candidates in modern history, received 587,000 votes, despite there being fewer people in Wayne County. This despite significant minority turnout for Trump in 2020.

Somewhere between 69,000 and 115,000 voted for Joe Biden and no one else in the State of Michigan.

Such things don’t pass the smell test, much like the dramatic difference between the vote tallies in similar rural counties in Ohio and their Michigan counterparts. These were uncovered, once again, by the watchful eyes of citizen journalists and Twitter denizens, not the government officials who are supposed to be safeguarding our elections.

Michigan, like Wisconsin and other states that have seen electoral chicanery, prohibits the counting of mail-in ballots prior to Election Day. This is a convenient fact of life for those who want to steal an election. They can simply allow the votes to be counted, then tabulate how many they can fabricate for the purpose of putting their candidate over the top.

Florida does not have this feature and Donald Trump was able to win it comfortably. When Florida goes right, the upper Midwest generally does as well. It is the true bellwether state, having selected every President since 1996. Indeed, 1996 is the only time it hasn’t since 1960.

As we mentioned, the dead seem to be voting in Michigan. One Twitter user kicked off a trend of people checking to see if their dead relatives had voted via absentee ballot in the state. Many users reported that, in fact, their relatives who had been dead for 20 years or so had somehow requested absentee ballots, then filled them in. This is not a case of someone who died during Coronavirus having their ballot received. This is about 118-year-olds voting. One enterprising individual was kind enough to compile an entire list of dead voters in Michigan in 2020. It is voluminous. The Michigan Secretary of State has stated that such ballots will be thrown out at counting — but are they? And how many are there?

Michigan is one of several states with a voluminous amount of ballots that went for Biden only — no one was interested in the down ticket races. Michigan found a difference of just 7,131 votes between Trump and GOP Senate candidate John James, but the difference between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Gary Peters was a staggering 69,093. This was not the case in non-swing states.

Finally, there is the small matter of postal workers being ordered to backdate ballots so that they could be processed as if they were legitimate. This occurred both in Michigan and in Pennsylvania, according to whistleblowers working with James O’Keefe of Project Veritas. The Michigan whistleblower has not, at present time, been contacted by federal authorities, though the one in Wisconsin has been.

Watching Michigan Poll Watchers

Another dubious honor taken by the Wolverine State is being the most aggressive anti-poll watcher state. Poll watchers were denied access at a number of polling locations. Ballot counters boarded up windows and obscured them with pizza boxes when the poll watchers attempted to watch through windows.

Finally, a state health official was unleashed to use (what else?) public health concerns related to the Chinese Coronavirus to disperse the crowds. Most of this happened in Detroit, a city firmly under the control of a Democratic Party machine. Another viral video showed poll workers cheering every time a Republican was ejected. Poll workers then attempted to intimidate a woman who had been filming these events. At least one poll worker even bragged on Facebook about throwing out Trump ballots.

It’s no wonder the poll workers in Detroit don’t want to be watched. There are a number of highly egregious irregularities with regard to the handling and delivery of ballots in the state. One Twitter user documented the arrival of 130,000 ballots in the dead of night, all of which just so happened to be for former Vice President Biden.

Steven Crowder reported on strange behavior around polling stations where unmarked vans pull up, drop off boxes and suitcases of votes into secure areas, then disappear into the night. Perhaps the worst part of this is that the integrity of all of the votes of this district has now become compromised — it will be very difficult to tell the illegally dropped ballots from the legitimate ones. Chuck Woolery likewise reported on a 38,000 vote drop in Detroit in the dead of night.

Michigan is no stranger to getting ballot counts wrong when counting lots of mail-in ballots: In August 2020 it was found that 72 percent of all of Detroit’s absentee ballots were counted incorrectly. Whether this is an honest mistake or outright fraud is unimportant for our purposes. What is important is that, without independent auditing, we cannot trust the results of the election in Wayne County, Michigan.

All of these irregularities are even more damning in light of revelations that vote-counting machines in Michigan and several other states were connected to the Internet during the election. This means they are inherently insecure.

We did, however, get one piece of welcome news from the Mitten: The Attorney General of the state had to officially request that protesters stop telling poll workers to stick Sharpie markers up their butts. She later used her office to threaten citizen journalists documenting the election theft.

The Lawsuit: Michigan Voters Fight Back

A lawsuit was filed in the State of Michigan to protect the integrity of the vote. There are a number of shocking allegations in the lawsuit, testified to under sworn affidavits. You will be hearing a lot of talk in the coming weeks about how sworn affidavits aren’t evidence, but this is, strictly speaking, not true. These types of affidavits are used in court proceedings all the time.

Some of the allegations in the lawsuit include:

Vote counters were instructed to not verify signatures.

Vote counters were instructed to backdate mail-in ballots.

Mail-in ballots were processed despite the fact that names did not appear on the qualified voter file (QVF).

Mail-in ballots were altered to match a randomly selected name on the QVF who had not voted.

False information was supplied to absentee ballots, including false birthdays, the most common of which was “01/01/1900.”

Ballots were removed from their privacy envelopes before proper processing.

Unsecured ballots with no chain of evidence were processed.

Batches of unsecured and unsealed ballots were processed after the final vote tally was announced. At one oral count, 40,000 of these were all called for Joe Biden.

Poll workers refused to record objections from poll watchers and had poll watchers removed without cause when they objected to ballots.

Absentee ballots were duplicated by hand without verification that the ballots were being transcribed accurately by independent poll watchers.

One of the sworn affidavits in the suit corroborates stories of tens of thousands of unverified ballots showing up through unofficial channels in the dead of night. Additionally, Attorney General Bill Barr has begun an investigation into widespread voter fraud across the nation at the federal level.

Richard Pilger, director of the elections crimes branch in the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, has resigned in protest, something he didn’t do when he was gladly helping Lois Lerner harass the Tea Party and other conservative organizations with the IRS.

Despite the claims that there is “no evidence” for voter fraud in the Wolverine state, Ronna McDaniel has presented 131 affidavits alleging over 5,000 individual actions of voter fraud.

Take Action Today and Save America

While all of this is a bit scary and disheartening, the fight is far from over. President Trump hasn’t given up the fight and Congressional Republicans are starting to fall in line to support him. A number of figures in conservative media are circling the wagons to denounce this obvious fraud.

That’s all great, but what can you do to stop the theft of the election and the end of the American republic that will result from it?

As it turns out, the average person can do quite a lot. First, you should call your elected representatives. That means calling your state rep, your state senator, your House Rep and your U.S. Senator. You should do this be they friend or foe — either way, they need to know that you insist on having every legal vote counted.

You should likewise insist on them telling you what concrete steps they are taking to ensure the integrity of the vote. Do not settle for boilerplate. A Twitter account has made what is actually a very good script for you to follow when you call in. Be firm, but polite.

The Michigan State Legislature is taking action to ensure the integrity of the vote there. However, they have to continue to feel the pressure from their constituents. Let them know that you’re not going to be satisfied with formalities and half-measures.

For those who want to take to the streets, there are opportunities for that as well. Stop The Steal is the movement dedicated to putting bodies in the streets of our nation’s state capitals to let our elected officials know that we are not going to stand for seeing our elections stolen in a manner befitting Zimbabwe. There are almost daily rallies at the state capitol building and the TFC Center in Detroit. What’s more, a nationwide rally in DC called the Million MAGA March is scheduled for November 14. The Democratic government of Washington, DC has responded with new COVID restrictions designed to cripple the march.

What can you do? Quite a lot. Nothing less than the future of the country is at stake. If they can steal this election, don’t expect another one to be free and fair. But do expect a lot of gun grabs and speech laws.

Michigan Election Fraud: Evidence of Wolverine State Chicanery during America’s 2020 Presidential Election

by Ammo.com‘s lead writer, Sam Jacobs, originally appeared in Thought Grenades, the blog on LibertasBella.com.

