Entire Staff Of The Babylon Bee Commits Seppuku Over Loss Of Glorious Leader Trump

U.S.—The Babylon Bee, a far-right Christian “satire” site, which makes fake news articles designed to trick Boomers, has long operated under one goal: propping up President Donald Trump and attacking his enemies. Now that Joe Biden is sitting on an electoral win with a recount unlikely to overturn it, The Babylon Bee saw this as failing its beloved master and did what seemed to be the only honorable option left: committing seppuku.

