In Memorium

The good people over at Whiskey and Gunpowder, especially Byron King, revisited the events of 102 years ago, and “A Country on the Edge of Forever,” yesterday. It is definitely worth reading – even if you’ve already read it a time or two.

Let us consider on our own, something about Armistice or Remembrance, or Veterans Day. And the consequences of that event, which theoretically brought to an end the hideous cataclysm originally called just “The Great War” and known today as the First World War.

A war which these United States – the Forty-eight, at the time – did NOT win.

Yes, I know we are – and were – taught differently. We are taught how the FedGov entered the War, with a declaration of war by Congress on 06 April 2017, against Imperial Germany and in support of our “brave allies” of the British and French Empires. And how American “doughboys” and sailors swept the seas and landed and marched to the war front in France where they helped defeat the last German offensives of the war, and began pushing back the evil Boche (or Huns, or whatever).

Until finally on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the Germans agreed to a ceasefire – the Armistice – which ended the fighting and led to peace negotiations and finally, on 28 June 1919, the Treaty of Versailles ending the Great War. American force of arms, the shedding of blood of tens of thousands of men, and the deaths of tens of thousands of others from disease and accident, and the wounding and crippling of hundreds of thousands, gave America victory.

And as Byron King pointed out, created the horrors of the rest of the 20th Century, and most of the horrors so far of the first fifth of the 21st Century. “America” – the FedGov and the “United States of America,” I (and you) were taught, had won and this pushed America to become first a Great Power, and then a Super Power, and then dominate the planet and space around it.

Except America, and the States, did NOT win anything. Nor, for that matter, did the FedGov. At best, what we now call the “Deep State” won, as did the philosophy of President Woodrow Wilson and his followers and successors: the first “successful” fascist regime in the world. Including but by no means limited to Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, and millions more Americans we today call “Progressives” and neo-Liberals: the extreme left and their ilk.

They were some of the biggest winners, reaping the benefits of the American intervention into a war that was wrong – both the war and the intervention. Of course, it was not just these Americans that won, and their victories were often fleeting. Over the next decades, the Communists and Socialists won big-time, too. All flavors of Socialism, from the Fascism of Italy and the National Socialism of Germany, to the Socialists who ran France and their empire, the Brits and theirs, and so much else.

But Americans lost. The Forty-eight States lost. Liberty and freedom lost. And millions of Americans died prematurely, and lived in poverty, and gave their lives or health and wholeness for lies.

And created the mess we call 2020.

And with the events this horrible year of 2020 has already endured, the results of the Great War and the evil Armistice and treaties which “ended” it, 102 years ago, will continue to be with us for decades to come.

Unless we can at last learn the lessons of the past and reject the government and its powers that led to that disaster of 1917-1918 for the States, and to the Second War and the Cold War with all its “police actions” and the present (still continuing) war with Islam and socialism and communism and the statists and controllers.

More later, as we remember the people who bled and died, who were lied to and gave some or all they had thinking that they were fighting for liberty and truth.