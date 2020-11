WASHINGTON, D.C.—In what some are taking as an alarming sign, President Donald Trump was seen reading a book titled Military Coups for Dummies between rounds of golf. So far, Trump has refused to concede the election, and some are taking that book as a sign that Trump is planning something if the election isn’t certified in his favor.

