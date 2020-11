BEAUMONT, CA—Local man Kyle Harper leans to the right when it comes to politics, but he's always skeptical of conspiracy theories. So, when he heard people alleging there was widespread voter fraud that threw the election in favor of Joe Biden, he immediately dismissed these claims.

