Pennsylvania Court Orders That Certain Ballots May Not Legally Be Counted

The order is here (Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. v. Boockvar):

Respondent Kathy Boockvar, in her official capacity as Secretary of the Commonwealth, lacked statutory authority to issue the November 1, 2020, guidance to Respondents County Boards of Elections insofar as that guidance purported to change the deadline in … the Pennsylvania Election Code … for certain electors to verify proof of identification ….

{In Pennsylvania Democratic Party v. Boockvar, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court exercised its extraordinary jurisdiction to adopt a three-day extension of the received-by deadline for absentee and mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election, thereby allowing Respondents County Boards of Elections to count all such ballots that were postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and received by the County Boards no later than 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020.

Secretary Boockvar's interpretation of the Supreme Court's decision as requiring a corresponding three-day extension of the proof of identification deadline highlights the cascading effect that altering one deadline in the Election Code can have on other statutory deadlines. Mindful of this, the petitioners in Pennsylvania Democratic Party, i.e. , the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and several Democratic elected officials and candidates, asserted that the Supreme Court "has the authority to alter [post-election] deadlines to be consistent with the relief granted" in that case. The petitioners' observation persuades the Court that an amendment of the Supreme Court's order is necessary to achieve Secretary Boockvar's objective.}

[T]he Court hereby ORDERS that Respondents County Boards of Elections are enjoined from counting any ballots that have been segregated pursuant to paragraph 1 of this Court's order dated November 5, 2020 ….