WASHINGTON, D.C.—Mulitple sources are reporting that Biden-Harris septic trucks are beginning to arrive in Washington to refill the swamp.
The post Septic Trucks Arrive In Washington To Begin Refilling The Swamp appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Mulitple sources are reporting that Biden-Harris septic trucks are beginning to arrive in Washington to refill the swamp.
The post Septic Trucks Arrive In Washington To Begin Refilling The Swamp appeared first on The Babylon Bee.