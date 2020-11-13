WASHINGTON D.C.—Despite President Trump not conceding the election, Joe Biden has proceeded as if he is president-elect, planning the changes he says are needed to return the country to “normalcy.” Part of that is to revert foreign relations to the status quo, which includes giving the newest branch of the military, Space Force, its first normal mission: to bomb space Middle East.

The post Biden Reveals New Plans For Space Force To Bomb Space Middle East (For The Space Oil) appeared first on The Babylon Bee.