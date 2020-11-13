WASHINGTON, DC—As Biden inches closer to being a real president-elect and maybe later becoming a real president, journalists are speculating about potential cabinet picks for a possible new administration. When asked about this by giddy journalists in a press briefing, Biden replied that it was "too soon" to name many of his picks. However, he did confirm he will definitely be adding Metamucil to his cabinet.

The post Biden Says He Is Considering Adding Metamucil To His Cabinet appeared first on The Babylon Bee.