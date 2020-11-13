My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Software gatekeepers and political preferences
- SPLC “Right Wing Social Media Performer”
- Christiane Amanpour’s suppressive fire
- Every type of vote cheating possible
- Throughly corrupt city governments
- 3 conditions that guarantee fraud
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1186 Scott Adams: I Tell You How Democracy is Apparently an Illusion appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.