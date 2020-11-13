Is it catching? (Insanity)

Madness and insanity is not just an American problem – and not just an epidemic among the political class and worthless “students.” The insanity of modern society – rather, too many people and institutions IN society – is truly frightening.

Consider this mad proposal from the once-esteemed Deutsche Bank – or at least one of its highers-up. A “work from home” (WFH) “privilege tax,” no less.

Actually, now that I think about it, I’m surprised the idiot didn’t call it a “fee” or a “service charge.” I am sure whatever politicians grab and run with the idea will do that. And the stinking nazgul will sign on.

Apparently, we people who work from home, rather than in an office, a store, a factory, or shop “in town” are privileged. And as you know, government must have its “fair share” of all of our wonderful privileges. You see, we don’t have to pay for commuting from our dwelling to another work place. So we are shorting governments – no fuel taxes, no wheel taxes, no tolls, no parking fees and taxes, no taxes on repair and maintenance, no buying tickets on government-owned mass transit. We don’t have to dress as nicely – so less taxes when we buy clothing, when we dryclean or launder them, and we don’t need to get our hair cut or fixed as often. We don’t have to eat our lunch at a restaurant, or entertain clients or customers, or even buy extra to pack our lunches.

Our employers, too, have “privileges” from us working at home. They don’t have to rent or own buildings. Don’t have to pay for security guards, don’t have to pay for power and water and trash collection. Don’t get written up for code violations because someone took a dump (or dumped something) on “their sidewalk.”

So we are supposed to have a WFH Privilege Tax if we don’t go into a office – the employee would pay 5% (on top of all the other taxes), and the employer would ALSO pay 5% of the employee’s salary or wages. Supposedly, the “average” employee would ONLY pay $10/work day, or $2600 a year, to the FedGov, for this privilege. And the employer another $2600/year – mere chump change. (That is coming from a DB employee whom I would guess makes in the high six-figure Euro range.)

This would supposedly give the FedGov $48 billion a year. Part of that would go to grants to people who (A) can’t work from home, and (B) make less than $30,000 a year (apparently gross). If I calculate out right, that means that about 90 million of us (AND our employers) would pay for this privilege) and about 32 million people would get this “grant” (minus whatever the government skims off the top – probably a LOT fewer than 32 million). And who knows how much it will cost for businesses (and all other sorts of employers) and the employees themselves to keep records and make the payments and everything else.

And what about those people who have always worked from home – or have been working from home for years and years before the Lockdown? What about us? (I haven’t been privileged to work out of my own office/lab for more than 20 years – and the proposal says nothing about what it means to work out of your truck or van!) I suspect that the burden of proof will lie on the taxpayer – as always.

Just when you think you’ve seen government reach the limits on what kind of taxes they can come up with, you get this insanity.

Funny how this imbecile at DB announced this AFTER it appears that Biden-Harris are the new massa and apprentice: it is clear that pair never saw a tax that they didn’t like… Unless it was some kind of tax on their favorite perversions, or perhaps a fee imposed on the cut given to “the big guy” from a family member’s con-jobs. Of course, if not the latest squatter at 1600 PA, or his apprentice-Sith, then there are still dozens of scumbag Congress-beasts and State dictators sure to seize on the idea.

And in this era of more and more government power, this is far from the last tax-and-tax some more proposal we will see.