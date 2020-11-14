Chicago Mayor Limits Gatherings To Ten People Unless You’re Involved In A Drive-By

CHICAGO, IL—Now that Biden victory parties in the streets have ended, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is announcing a new round of lockdowns to help halt the spread of something bad that nobody can remember anymore. To help prevent transmission of the deadly something, the mayor has announced that all gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited -- unless, of course, you're going to be involved in a drive-by shooting.

