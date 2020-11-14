Prof. Mark Liberman (Language Log) provides the "Lawyers set to be executed" post title, and adds:
"U.S. Contract Coronavirus" would be an innovative method of execution, but not the most unexpected event of the year.
The original headline:
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
Prof. Mark Liberman (Language Log) provides the "Lawyers set to be executed" post title, and adds:
"U.S. Contract Coronavirus" would be an innovative method of execution, but not the most unexpected event of the year.
The original headline: