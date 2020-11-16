Episode 1189 Scott Adams: Fake News Coverage of the Fake Recounts of the Rigged Polls

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Rigged election, fake recount, fake news

Detroit Domain employee whistleblower

Whistleblower: same batch fed over and over

Rudy Giuliani: Philadelphia election cheating for 60 years

How can we ever trust any Biden deal with China?

Attacking Trump supporters should be a hate crime

