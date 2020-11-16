Episode 1189 Scott Adams: Fake News Coverage of the Fake Recounts of the Rigged Polls

November 16, 2020
No Comments

Content:

  • Rigged election, fake recount, fake news
  • Detroit Domain employee whistleblower
  • Whistleblower: same batch fed over and over
  • Rudy Giuliani: Philadelphia election cheating for 60 years
  • How can we ever trust any Biden deal with China?
  • Attacking Trump supporters should be a hate crime

