Modern-Day Rebels Just Plan On Celebrating Holidays Like Normal

GRAND RAPIDS, MI—According to anonymous sources, one local Michigan family is choosing to rise up against tyranny and rebel against cultural norms by celebrating the holidays with friends and family, just like normal. In a leak to the press, Governor Whitmer's network of spies revealed that the Ritterson family is planning on having brothers, sisters, and grandparents over for a lovely Thanksgiving and Christmas, filling the home with warmth and joy.

