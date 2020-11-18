Christians Trying to Convert Muslims and Jews to Christianity

I'm not sure what to think of the newly-elected Rep. Madison Cawthorn. But I entirely agree with Harsanyi that his attempts to convert Muslims and Jews to Christianity sound perfectly legitimate. In Harsanyi's words,
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beastreport that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, "has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity."
So what?
As a Jew, I've had a number of Christian friends try to turn me toward Jesus—Lutherans, Catholics, and Evangelicals. Though denominations seem to adopt different philosophies on how best to proselytize in a secular world, they have all been exceptionally polite about it.