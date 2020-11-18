Maybe Trump's lawyers should have learned a thing or two from the patron saint of lawyers: Thomas More, A Man for All Seasons Total Landscaping.

UPDATE: My friend Shubha Ghosh adds:

"And when the last lawn was down, and the Devil turned 'round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the lawns all being flat? This country's planted thick with lawns from coast to coast—man's lawns, not God's—and if you cut them down—and you're just the man to do it—do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I'd give the Devil benefit of lawn for my own safety's sake."