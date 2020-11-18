Because… “Never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” Rahm Emanuel Emanuel was paraphrasing another not-quite-so-extreme Democrat from more than a half-century ago: “When written in Chinese, the word crisis is composed of two characters — one represents danger, and the other represents opportunity.” John F. Kennedy

“History reminds us that dictators and despots arise during times of severe economic crisis.” Robert Kiyosaki

The evil monster who now rules New Mexico with an iron fist says there must be a “reset” in the “battle” against COVID-19. As KENN radio reports, the society and economy of New Mexico is in collapse. Total lockdowns, blockades and sieges, and draconian measures are being carried out.

Her reset remark echoes similar comments by Biden and his puppetmasters and supposed advisors – talking about the economy, government, society, culture, and more. The First Amendment is flawed; it allows hate speech. The court system is broken and must be reformed – not because it denies justice to too many people, but because it does not deny ENOUGH justice to ENOUGH people. In Michigan, the evil Empress Wit-less claims she “has authority for stay-home order,” presumably the same as Mao once wrote: “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” (That, and Dominion software, produced by the hypocritical CIA-owned, Canadian-based company.) The courts and locals are apparently legally powerless. She reigns and rules.

And demands acts that people lie about, that have proven to be absolutely worthless.

Jeffrey Tucker, over at AIER.org, writes about the complete failure to stop COVID-19 by “‘nonpharmaceutical interventions’ (NPIs) like mandatory masks, forced human separation, stay-at-home orders, bans of gatherings, business and school closures, and extreme travel restrictions. Nothing like this has been tried on this scale in the whole of human history, so one might suppose that policy makers have some basis for their confidence that these measures accomplish something.” And then he goes on to explain how rigorous scientific experiments and testing have determined that NONE of these extreme actions have proven to defeat the virus.

Those very studies explain why the lies keep coming.

See, this worthlessness of all these actions in combating the Beer Flu is a misleading, even false, concept. The Lockdown is, at best, an excuse. What these things DO show value in doing is to place more and more chains of tyranny on the American people.

Control – total control to which 99.995 percent of people submit voluntarily because they are so fearful, thanks to the lies. In other words, the specter of COVID-19 is a force-multiplier for those who are working hard to destroy human liberty – and our very societies and future. It is a common saying that “war is the health of the state.” But so, it seems, are pandemics – even fake ones.

Fear is rampant, as one poll recently demonstrated: In a recent Kekst CNC poll, British respondents estimated that nearly 7 percent of the UK population has died from the coronavirus. That would be 4.5 million people. Scots supposed that more than 10 percent of the UK population has died. That would be seven million people. How many really died? A shocking but far smaller number of 50,000. IF those numbers are honest. Astonishingly, Americans believed that COVID has killed nine percent of their compatriots, or almost 30 million people! The real US total is nearing a quarter million: less than one percent of the popular belief. 250,000! For pity’s sake, ‘only’ 20 million people died in World War One. These numbers (again, there are many reasons to suspect the death numbers are as inflated as Donald Trump’s ego) are available, but ignored by people who get their news in two minutes at the top of the hour between five minutes of advertisements and six rock songs in a row.

Using lies and fear of disease and one another, the state dominates and enslaves its people. But without the bother and reaction-provoking details of direct action. The governments do not kill those who oppose it openly and directly. Instead, the “secret consequences” of these tyrannical measures do the killing – along with making sure that vulnerable populations are exposed to disease and not provided proper care. What a sweet setup, at least from their point-of-view. The dead are the victims of other diseases and bad health conditions. Of domestic violence. Of ignorance. And of sheer loneliness, isolation, hopelessness and despair.

And because too many people spread, and believe, the lies, the government – both the deep state and the scumbag politicians – get away with it. And have the opportunity to do it more and more. The lies are a key part of brainwashing. The only preventative measure is the truth. In large but easily digested doses. Patiently explaining the difference between what is true and what is feared and rumored.

Is that a hopeless cause? Perhaps. But NOT working to put out the truth and countering lies is a matter of honor and liberty.