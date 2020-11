U.S.—Hopeful Trump supporters are eagerly awaiting overwhelming evidence of massive voter fraud that will swing the election for Trump where it rightly belongs. Sadly, hopes were dashed after it was revealed that Trump's campaign website is holding a mega-blowout clearance sale on MAGA hats.

The post A Bad Sign? Trump Holds Blowout Clearance Sale On MAGA Hats appeared first on The Babylon Bee.