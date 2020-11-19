My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

RNC news conference on clear and viable path to victory

“Drop and Roll” election fraud technique

Impossible vote processing speeds?

CNN Nic Robertson’s irresponsible claims

“Follow the science” is for the young and/or stupid

Claims big enough to change the election

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1192 Scott Adams PART2: Is the Kraken Still Lackin? I Tell You What to Believe appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.